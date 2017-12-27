Music from some of those we lost in 2017 on The Blues

This week on The Blues, Saturday night, December 30th at 11pm, we'll look back at some of the musicians we lost in 2017. The show starts off with Gregg Allman and an Allman Brothers song which included drummer Butch Trucks. We'll also hear from Steely Dan in the first set...Walter Becker was one of the co-founders of the group.

The second set starts off with legendary rock and rollers Fats Domino and Chuck Berry. There's also a classic song by James Brown recorded here in Cincinnati at King Records in 1967 featuring drummer Clyde Stubblefield. And, this set ends with the great vocalist Al Jarreau.

A huge loss to Cincinnati's music scene, Tim Goshorn, starts off the third set with the song, "Heaven's Door." This is followed with selections by Lonnie Brooks and James Cotton. Closing out this memorial program are songs from guitarist Allan Holdsworth and Charles Bradley.