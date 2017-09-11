Music Hall Patrons To Be Wowed With Grand Re-Opening

    WVXU was not permitted to take any pictures. All were provided until Oct 6th grand opening.
These are the new acoustic tiles.
Acoustics checks are underway as workers finish the $135 million refurbishment of Music Hall months after it began.

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra will present its grand opening concert program on October 6-7, 2017 with a public open house scheduled October 7.

During a private tour with WVXU, 3CDC's Project Manager Jeff Martin showed off the building starting with the highly anticipated Springer Auditorium. "So this is it. All of the character defining features have remained. So if you come into the room it still feels like Music Hall. Obviously the paint scheme is a little more modern."

Here's what you'll notice in the Springer Auditorium

  • A more intimate feel (1,000 fewer seats, bigger seats, and a closer stage)
  • Better acoustics (new acoustics clouds near the stage)
  • Softer lighting
  • A new and improved audience lounge for late arrivals and squirming kids

A tour backstage finds modern dressing rooms, increased technology, and an organized library. "We have taken every piece of music and measured and cataloged thousands and thousands and thousands of documents and created a new system and are putting it high-density shelving," Martin said.

Corbett Tower now has exposed windows and stenciling recreated by local artists.
The Corbett Tower has seen the greatest transformation. Workers removed a drop ceiling, doubling the height of the room, exposed windows that now look out on Washington Park and recreated ceiling stenciling, said Martin.

Public restroom capacity has increased by about 62 percent. The renovated  Hall now includes at least four new full service bars for concessions.

The CSO says there are still tickets available for opening weekend. The open house is October 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cincinnati Music Hall
renovation

