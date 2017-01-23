Mr. President, we have some questions. Welcome to #100Days100Qs.

Picture this: You’re a journalist at one of the world’s top news organizations and have just been granted an exclusive interview with President Donald J. Trump. You’re sitting down in the Oval Office, the lights come on, and the cameras begin to roll. What would you ask the new commander-in-chief?

This is an opportunity the vast majority of Americans will never get to have. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t ask questions — especially because our new president has made free-wheeling Twitter such an integral part of his communication strategy. We all get a chance to ask him our questions.

Over the course of the next 100 days, PRI will use the president’s favorite method of communication to ask him 100 questions, and we want you to join us. When it comes to healthcare, global security, immigration, foreign policy, education, and domestic issues, what questions should Trump have to answer?

Tweet your questions to @PRI, @TheTakeaway, and @PRITheWorld with the hashtag #100Days100Qs. We’ll wade through your suggestions and nominate one question each day that we think the president should answer. We hope you’ll join us in tweeting each day’s question, because more tweets are better than one. Each question will be tagged with #100Days100Qs.

With your help, we’re hoping to get the 45th president to answer some of these pressing questions. If he doesn't respond, we'll do reporting to try to get more information that will help us all understand what his answer might be. Visit pri.org/100questions to see all of our questions and all of our reporting on the topic.

In addition to Twitter, we’re accepting for your suggestions on Facebook and Anchor — leave The Takeaway, PRI, or The World a comment, or record an Anchor message to add your voice to the discussion. You can also send us a voicememo using the PRI app. We may play your response on one of our shows, use your comments in an upcoming article, or even turn your comment into one of our questions.

Click here to start the conversation.





From PRI's The World ©2016 PRI