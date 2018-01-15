Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

The Modern Civil Rights Movement

By 7 hours ago
  • The 1963 March on Washington drew approximately 250,000 people to the capital to protest continuing injustices and challenges faced by African-Americans
    The 1963 March on Washington drew approximately 250,000 people to the capital to protest continuing injustices and challenges faced by African-Americans
    Wikimedia Commons

Historians cite December 1, 1955 as the beginning of the modern civil rights movement. That was the day Rosa Parks, an African-American woman, was arrested for refusing to move to the back of the bus in Montgomery, Alabama. But for many, the fight for civil rights was sparked by individual, personal incidents of intolerance, injustice or abuse.

While we have seen improvements in civil rights and racial equality since the Fifties and Sixties, the struggle for parity in education, access and economic opportunity continues today.

Today, as we commemorate the life and work of Martin Luther King, Jr., we take a look at the progress made since the early days of the civil rights movement, and the current state of race and equality in America.

Joining us are Senior Historian with the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, Carl Westmoreland; and local activist and president of the Walnut Hills Redevelopment Foundation board, Christina Brown.

Civil Rights Movement
Rosa Parks
Martin Luther King
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center
Carl Westmoreland
Cincinnati Edition

Local Freedom Rider's Part In The Civil Rights Movement

By Aug 24, 2017
Provided

In 1961, during the Civil Rights Movement, the Congress of Racial Equality recruited volunteers for a series of bus rides. David Fankhauser, a 19-year-old student, boarded the bus to Jackson, Mississippi. There he and the other volunteers faced violence and imprisonment for protesting racial segregation at interstate bus terminals. Fankhauser was a Freedom Rider.

Remembering World War I's African-American Soldiers

By Mar 8, 2017
Michael E. Keating

A young black man from Glendale, whose remains lay in Springfield Township's Beech Grove Cemetery, is a symbol of how the contributions of African-American soldiers in World War I were nearly forgotten.