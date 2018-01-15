Historians cite December 1, 1955 as the beginning of the modern civil rights movement. That was the day Rosa Parks, an African-American woman, was arrested for refusing to move to the back of the bus in Montgomery, Alabama. But for many, the fight for civil rights was sparked by individual, personal incidents of intolerance, injustice or abuse.

While we have seen improvements in civil rights and racial equality since the Fifties and Sixties, the struggle for parity in education, access and economic opportunity continues today.

Today, as we commemorate the life and work of Martin Luther King, Jr., we take a look at the progress made since the early days of the civil rights movement, and the current state of race and equality in America.

Joining us are Senior Historian with the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, Carl Westmoreland; and local activist and president of the Walnut Hills Redevelopment Foundation board, Christina Brown.