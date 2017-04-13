Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

The Mission And Programs Of Covington's Life Learning Center

By Apr 13, 2017
  • Life Learning Center educates and supports individuals so they are able to make positive, sustainable changes to their lives.
    Life Learning Center educates and supports individuals so they are able to make positive, sustainable changes to their lives.
    Provided

Life Learning Center in Covington provides an integrated series of learning and care programs to help at-risk individuals in Greater Cincinnati escape poverty and reach their full potential.

Joining us to discuss how the Center equips people with the education, job training and personal help they need to make substantial, sustainable changes in their lives are Life Learning Center President  Alecia Webb-Edgington;  Director of Job Placement and Volunteer Coordination, Mitch Haralson; and Marketing & Development Specialist, Katie Massa.

Tags: 
Life Learning Center
Covington
poverty
social services
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

The History Of The Covington Blue Sox Baseball Team

By Feb 13, 2017
Cam Miller Films

Much to the delight of baseball fans, pitchers and catchers started reporting for spring training this weekend, which means Opening Day is just around the corner.