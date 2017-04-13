The Mission And Programs Of Covington's Life Learning Center

Life Learning Center in Covington provides an integrated series of learning and care programs to help at-risk individuals in Greater Cincinnati escape poverty and reach their full potential.

Joining us to discuss how the Center equips people with the education, job training and personal help they need to make substantial, sustainable changes in their lives are Life Learning Center President Alecia Webb-Edgington; Director of Job Placement and Volunteer Coordination, Mitch Haralson; and Marketing & Development Specialist, Katie Massa.