Meet Shankar Vedantam, Host Of "Hidden Brain," Coming To WVXU Starting October 7

Beginning October 7, Shankar Vedantam's "Hidden Brain" will air each Saturday afternoon at 2:00 on WVXU and WMUB.
You may have heard Shankar Vedantam's Hidden Brain segments on NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered, or through his popular podcast.

Now you'll be able to hear a full hour each week of science and storytelling to help curious people understand the world, current events and themselves.

Hidden Brain is one of the four new programs joining the WVXU broadcast lineup starting this October. We recently talked with Shankar Vedantam about Hidden Brain.

Hidden Brain with Shankar Vedantam airs Saturday afternoons at 2:00 on WVXU and WMUB, beginning October 7. 

Hidden Brain
Shankar Vedantam
