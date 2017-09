It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders is an hour of conversations with journalists, actors, musicians and listeners to gain a greater understanding of current events and pop culture. Sam Sanders was previously a key member of NPR's election unit, and one of the original co-hosts of the NPR Politics Podcast.

It's Been a Minute joins the WVXU and WMUB schedule starting on Saturday, October 7. Sam Sanders recently spoke with us about the show.