Massive Police Presence In Kirkersville After Officer Shot At Nursing Home

Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that one officer was wounded during a shooting situation Friday morning at the Pine Kirk Care Center in the Licking County city of Kirkersville. The incident resulted in the lockdown of the local elementary school, but authorities have not confirmed any additional injuries.



Lieutenant Robert Sellers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed one officer was shot, but have not released details on the officer's condition.

According to WOSU's Esther Honig, as of 9:40 a.m. the shooter has been "neutralized" and the situation has ended with no threat to the public.

Law enforcement are expected to provide additional information at a press conference scheduled for later Friday morning.



scene at this morning's shooting in Kirkersville, OH. One officer has been wounded. The shooter has been neutralized. @wosunews pic.twitter.com/tg1XIoni55— Esther Honig (@estherhonig) May 12, 2017

Bureau of Criminal Investigations has arrived at the scene. Situation is calming down. @wosunews— Esther Honig (@estherhonig) May 12, 2017

Brad Casto, a 15-year resident of Kirkersville who lives next to Pine Kirk, says the nursing home included people with mental disabilities as well as the elderly. For a shooter to get into the locked facility, Casto says a person would need someone to let them in or have access to the code.

Kathy Rogers, who owns The Depot Thrift Shop in downtown Kirkersville, said she heard multiple gunshots Friday morning.

"I heard the first shot. I thought it was a tire blown out," Rogers said. "I went back in the house, and I heard another one, and that's all I know. Then I heard sirens. It got crazy."

Rogers says she heard several other gun shots, then a man "yelling and screaming."

Kirkersville Elementary School was placed on lockdown, according to librarian Sue Keller, who couldn't provide details about the incident and whether it involved the school in any way.

Keller said all elementary students were taken to Watkins Middle School, where they could be picked up by their parents.

In a tweet, Governor John Kasich said he was "shocked & pained by the horrific shooting in Kirkersville."



Shocked & pained by the horrific shooting in Kirkersville, ask for prayers for those injured. Grateful for law enforcement’s quick response. https://t.co/Vd9hMu7Bqk— John Kasich (@JohnKasich) May 12, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to the reporting. This story will be updated with more details as the story develops.

Story updated 10:10 a.m.

