Marcia Gay Harden Signing Books At Joseph-Beth

Oscar-winning actress and "Code Black" star Marcia Gay Harden will talk about her new book, "The Seasons of My Mother: A Memoir of Love, Family, and Flowers" at 7 p.m. Saturday May 5 at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Norwood.

Harden stars as Dr. Leanne Rorish on CBS' "Code Black" medical drama, which starts its third season tonight (10 p.m. Wednesday April 25, Channel 12). "Code Black," which was omitted from CBS' lineup last fall, was not among the 11 series CBS renewed April 18, in advance of the fall TV lineup announcements coming next month.

"The Seasons of My Mother: A Memoir of Love, Family, and Flowers" is Harden's tribute to her mother, as her mother's memory fades due to Alzheimer's disease. Harden is "a strong advocate for Alzheimer’s disease research, awareness, and funding," and representatives from the Great Cincinnati Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will be present at the event, says Kelly Morton, Joseph-Beth publicist.

This event is free and open to the public at Joseph-Beth Booksellers, 2692 Madison Road, Norwood. Tickets for the book-signing line are free with the purchase of "The Seasons of My Mother" at Joseph-Beth, Morton says. Books can be bought by calling 513-396-8960 or stopping at the store.

Harden won an Academy Award for best supporting actress in 2001 for "Pollock," and was nominated for her role in "Mystic River" in 2004. Twice she has been nominated for Emmy Awards – as a guest star on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (1999) and for a supporting role in the "Courageous Heart of Irena Sendler" miniseries (2009).

"Code Back," which premiered in fall 2015, also stars Rob Lowe, Luis Guzman, Boris Kodjoe, Harry Ford, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Emily Tyra, Noah Gray-Cabey and Emily Alyn Lind.

On the April 25 episode "Third Year," a drug bust-turned-shootout "tests the bravery of Angels Memorial Hospital doctors as they race to save a girl caught in the crossfire," CBS says. Harden's Dr. Rorish "begins her journey to adopt Ariel (Emily Alyn Lind)," while Col. Ethan Willis (Lowe) shifts his focus to field medicine, choosing to work in an ambulance with paramedic Rox (Moon Bloodgood).

On May 2 (10 p.m., Channel 12), doctors treat a self-proclaimed psychic who envisions the staff singing and dancing.

The spring episodes will provide valuable audience research for CBS programmers, who must decide the show's fate before CBS announces its fall schedule May 16.

Renewed by CBS on April 18 were "Blue Bloods," "Bull, "Hawaii Five-0, "Madam Secretary," "MacGyver," "NCIS: Los Angeles," "NCIS: New Orleans," "Survivor," "The Amazing Race," "48 Hours" and "60 Minutes." They joined the six shows previously renewed: "The Big Bang Theory," "Young Sheldon," "Mom," "NCIS," "SEAL Team" and "S.W.A.T."