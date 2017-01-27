Man Arrested On Felony Drug Charges Is Relative Of Slain Pike County Family

Two Pike County men have been arrested on drug charges in a federal, state and local investigation. One of those charged is related to the eight members of the Rhoden family who were murdered last year.



Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says 38-year-old Josh Rhoden was one of two people arrested in a Pike County drug investigation. He’s been charged with drug trafficking. Josh Rhoden is a cousin of Chris Rhoden Senior, who, along with seven other family members, were brutally murdered in their homes last summer. DeWine says this case isn’t related to the murders.

“We are making progress on this investigation. We aren’t there yet. These charges arose out of what we were doing in investigating the murder but they are not directly related to the murders themselves.”

The homes of Josh Rhoden and John McJunkin in Peebles were searched. Authorities found more than $8000 in cash, more than $7000 in prescription pills, nine guns and a small amount of marijuana. McJunkin was arrested on a felony charge of possession of drugs.

