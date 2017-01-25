Related Program: 
A Look At Local ESL - English As A Second Language - Programs

There are local programs that assist non-native English speakers at school, in the community and in businesses.
According to the Migration Policy Institute, in 2015, more than 64 million people in the United States age five and older spoke a language other than English in their homes. 

Though 60 percent of these individuals were fully proficient in English, that leaves a large and growing number of children and adults who would benefit from English language programs. An estimated 4.5 million U.S. public school students in the 2013 - 2014 school year were English language learners. There are also programs nationwide available to assist adult non-native English speakers, at schools, in communities and in businesses.

Here to talk about some local programs that help non-native English speakers are Associate Professor of Literacy and Second Language Studies at the University of Cincinnati, Dr. Mary Sovik Benedetti, and ESL/Foreign Language Manager at Cincinnati Public Schools, Marie Kobayashi.

