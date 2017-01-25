A Look At Local ESL - English As A Second Language - Programs

According to the Migration Policy Institute, in 2015, more than 64 million people in the United States age five and older spoke a language other than English in their homes.

Though 60 percent of these individuals were fully proficient in English, that leaves a large and growing number of children and adults who would benefit from English language programs. An estimated 4.5 million U.S. public school students in the 2013 - 2014 school year were English language learners. There are also programs nationwide available to assist adult non-native English speakers, at schools, in communities and in businesses.

Here to talk about some local programs that help non-native English speakers are Associate Professor of Literacy and Second Language Studies at the University of Cincinnati, Dr. Mary Sovik Benedetti, and ESL/Foreign Language Manager at Cincinnati Public Schools, Marie Kobayashi.