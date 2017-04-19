Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

A Look At Local Earth Day Celebrations And Programs

By 12 hours ago
  • Earth Day 2017’s theme is Environmental and Climate Literacy
    Earth Day 2017’s theme is Environmental and Climate Literacy
    Wikimedia

Earth Day is this Saturday, April 22, a day when groups and individuals around the globe celebrate and raise awareness of our environment.

Joining us to discuss Earth Day and continuing initiatives to protect the environment and create a more sustainable world are Green Umbrella Regional Sustainable Alliance Executive Director Kristin Weiss; Trazana Staples, executive director of Gabriel's Place; and Dr. Cory Christopher, director of Conservation & Stewardship at the Cincinnati Nature Center.

The Cincinnati Nature Center Plant Native! free flower seed packets are available at Graeter's and LaRosa's starting Earth Day, while supplies last.  For information on  upcoming events and programs at the Cincinnati Nature Center, click here.

The Greater Cincinnati Earth Coalition is holding a series of programs, performances and workshops this Saturday at Summit Park in Blue Ash. For information click here

Tags: 
Earth Day
ecology
Green Umbrella
cincinnati nature center
Gabriel's Place
Earth Day Celebration
Summit Park
native plants
Greater Cincinnati Earth Coalition
conservation
Center for Conservation & Stewardship
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Cincinnati's Earth Day Celebration Moves To Summit Park

By Ron Esposito Apr 14, 2017

Cincinnati's Earth Day celebration will happen on Saturday, April 22 at Summit Park in Blue Ash. 

The New Center For Conservation & Stewardship At The Cincinnati Nature Center

By Dec 5, 2016
Provided

With 50 years of land and habitat management experience, the Cincinnati Nature Center is establishing the Center for Conservation & Stewardship