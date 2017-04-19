A Look At Local Earth Day Celebrations And Programs

Earth Day is this Saturday, April 22, a day when groups and individuals around the globe celebrate and raise awareness of our environment.

Joining us to discuss Earth Day and continuing initiatives to protect the environment and create a more sustainable world are Green Umbrella Regional Sustainable Alliance Executive Director Kristin Weiss; Trazana Staples, executive director of Gabriel's Place; and Dr. Cory Christopher, director of Conservation & Stewardship at the Cincinnati Nature Center.

The Cincinnati Nature Center Plant Native! free flower seed packets are available at Graeter's and LaRosa's starting Earth Day, while supplies last. For information on upcoming events and programs at the Cincinnati Nature Center, click here.

The Greater Cincinnati Earth Coalition is holding a series of programs, performances and workshops this Saturday at Summit Park in Blue Ash. For information click here.