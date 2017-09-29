A Look At Financing The Mayor's Race, Solving Jail Overcrowding And Other Top Stories

Hamilton County leaders look for answers to overcrowding at the Justice Center. County Commissioners try to decide how to pay for more than a billion dollars in much-needed infrastructure and development projects.

Cincinnati to make changes to tax breaks for commercial development The 2017 mayor's race will be the most expensive in Cincinnati's history. Who is funding the Mallory and Simpson campaigns? And what is happening with college basketball?

Joining us for a look at these stories and other news this week are WCPO.com/WCPO Insider Government and Political reporter Amanda Seitz; Cincinnati Enquirer investigative reporter James Pilcher; and Cincinnati Business Courier staff reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich; and Andy Furman with Fox Sports Radio.