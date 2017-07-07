A Local Production of "Outside Mullingar" Wins Big At National Irish Theatre Festival

During the recently completed 24th Annual Acting Irish International Theatre Festival, held in Rochester N.Y., the production of Outside Mullingar from the Irish American Theatre Company of Cincinnati was awarded Best of Show plus Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor. Best Director, plus Technical Excellence in Set Design and Lighting Design.

Founder of Irish American Theatre Company and co-star of Outside Mullingar, Maureen Kennedy, looks back on this award- winning production of John Patrick Shanley's play in a conversation with Rick Pender.