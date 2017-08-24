Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Local Freedom Rider's Part In The Civil Rights Movement

By 8 hours ago
  • David Fankhauser was one of the Freedom Riders arrested in Jackson, MS for protesting the segregation of interstate facilities throughout the South.
    David Fankhauser was one of the Freedom Riders arrested in Jackson, MS for protesting the segregation of interstate facilities throughout the South.
    Provided

In 1961, during the Civil Rights Movement, the Congress of Racial Equality recruited volunteers for a series of bus rides. David Fankhauser, a 19-year-old student, boarded the bus to Jackson, Mississippi. There he and the other volunteers faced violence and imprisonment for protesting racial segregation at interstate bus terminals. Fankhauser was a Freedom Rider.

Fankhauser shared his experiences in the Civil Rights Movement during a recent talk at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. Here to discuss the work of the Freedom Riders is retired University of Cincinnati Clermont College Biology and Chemistry Professor David Fankhauser.

Tags: 
Civil Rights Movement
Congress of Racial Equality
Freedom Riders
David Fankhauser
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Freedom Center Explores Implicit Bias

By Aug 10, 2017
Nick Youngson/nyphotographic.com

Do you hold unconscious attitudes and stereotypes that influence your actions? That's what the Harvard Implicit Association Test is meant to expose. 

Modern Slavery, Captured In Photographs, Currently On Display At The Freedom Center

By May 12, 2016
Provided, image by Lisa Kristine

Humanitarian photographer Lisa Kristine, who specializes in indigenous peoples worldwide, uses her powerful images and intimate portrayals to elevate awareness of social causes such as modern slavery. The United Nations estimates there are approximately 27 to 30 million individuals caught in the slave trade industry today.