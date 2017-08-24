Local Freedom Rider's Part In The Civil Rights Movement

In 1961, during the Civil Rights Movement, the Congress of Racial Equality recruited volunteers for a series of bus rides. David Fankhauser, a 19-year-old student, boarded the bus to Jackson, Mississippi. There he and the other volunteers faced violence and imprisonment for protesting racial segregation at interstate bus terminals. Fankhauser was a Freedom Rider.

Fankhauser shared his experiences in the Civil Rights Movement during a recent talk at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. Here to discuss the work of the Freedom Riders is retired University of Cincinnati Clermont College Biology and Chemistry Professor David Fankhauser.