A Local Comic Book Set Under Cincinnati's Streets, In The World Of The MSD

The Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati (MSD) makes the news for many reasons, but rarely one as quirky as this: two minds bring the tunnels and pipes beneath Cincinnati to life with a comic book that explores the thousands of miles of dark, uncharted territory.

The comic is full of mysterious, alien-like creatures slithering through the tunnels that are reminiscent of the waste flowing through the sewers.

The comic, called MeSseD, was written and published by the founder of Know Theatre, Jay Kalagayan, and illustrated by artist and musician, Dylan Speeg. The two join us to discuss the comic and the inspiration behind it.