Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

A Local Comic Book Set Under Cincinnati's Streets, In The World Of The MSD

By 5 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

The Metropolitan Sewer District  of Greater Cincinnati (MSD) makes the news for many reasons, but rarely one as quirky as this: two minds bring the tunnels and pipes beneath Cincinnati to life with a comic book that explores the thousands of miles of dark, uncharted territory. 

The comic is full of mysterious, alien-like creatures slithering through the tunnels that are reminiscent of the waste flowing through the sewers.

“MeSseD,” a play on MSD, is a comic book that explores the hidden tunnels beneath Cincinnati.
Credit Jasmine Thompson

The comic, called MeSseDwas written and published by the founder of Know Theatre, Jay Kalagayan, and illustrated by artist and musician, Dylan Speeg. The two join us to discuss the comic and the inspiration behind it. 

Tags: 
MSD
comic books
MeSseD
Jay Kalagayan
Dylan Speeg
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Hamilton County Commissioners Want Action On MSD Rates, Odor Control

By Jan 25, 2017

Hamilton County Commissioners want Cincinnati's leaders to get moving on some changes for Metropolitan Sewer District. They unanimously passed a resolution calling on the City of Cincinnati to implement the recommendations of the Rate Affordability Task Force.

County Adopts Zero Tolerance Policy On MSD Smells

By Jan 18, 2017
Sarah Ramsey

Hamilton County Commissioners have approved a measure that would set a zero tolerance policy on odors for the Metropolitan Sewer District.