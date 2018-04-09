Licking River Greenway Trail Extension Work Starts Soon

Construction is nearly ready to begin on the final two phases of the Licking River Greenway Trail.

Covington Parks and Recreation Manager Rosie Santos says the paved walking and biking path will be more than a mile-and-a-half long when finished. The existing trail is about a quarter of a mile, and offers access to nature trails on the other side of the Licking River levee.

"This is a very accessible outdoor activity," Santos says. "You don't need a lot of equipment, you can just get out and do it, and it connects neighbors and communities."

The idea for a mixed-use path sprang up in 2008 as part of Northern Kentucky's long-term strategic plan, then known as Vision 2015. Phase 1 opened in 2012. Covington is trying to position itself as a hub for outdoor recreation. Ultimately, the city would like to see the trail connect into the Riverfront Commons trail and extend all the way to Devou Park.

Santos says it's taken a long time to gather the funds and permissions needed for the trail along the Licking River levee. Phases 2 and 3 are expected to cost more than $500,000 for construction and design work, she says.