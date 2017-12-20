Library To Vote Wednesday Night On Sale Of Building

The Board of Trustees for the Cincinnati Hamilton County Public Library will decide Wednesday afternoo evening to sell its north building.

Library spokeswoman Angela Hursh confirms the 5:00 meeting and vote, but beyond that says, "We aren't able to say anything until after the meeting."

The proposed sale has been controversial, drawing protests from the group "Our Library, Our Decision Coalition." According to the group's Charles Campbell, "Why are we talking about shrinking a library? Other systems are growing."

WVXU news partner WCPO reports, "We have a world-class library and we should be thinking of how to make it better and improve it, and that doesn't include selling off almost 15 percent of the square footage," according to Campbell.

The library takes up two blocks. Board members are considering the sale of the building north of Ninth Street.

Executive Director Kim Fender says the library doesn't need all the space. She told Hamilton County Commissioners this fall the main branch is significantly underused based on its size. A feasibility study, she says, indicates the four public departments in the North wing could be moved to the South wing with room for operations and growth.

Fender says an industry guideline for library size is one square foot per resident. Commissioner Chris Monzel pointed out 500,000 people would need to live Downtown and in Over-the-Rhine to justify the size of the main branch.

Former Library Trustee President Allen Zaring told commissioners the building is just too large. "It's twice as large as it needs to be."