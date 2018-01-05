Monday, February 19 at 1 pm:

Through secretly taped phone calls and archival interviews, most unheard until now, LBJ’s War tells the story of LBJ’s fall from grace in the voices of those who were there when this history was made and who had a hand in its making.

LBJ’s War sheds light on a question that has intrigued historians for decades: why was Lyndon Johnson, the most gifted political figure of his time, unable or unwilling to extricate his country from a war that evidence now suggests he knew was unwinnable?