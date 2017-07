Senator John McCain is diagnosed with brain cancer but still travels to Washington for a health care vote, President Trump continues to publicly demean his own attorney general, Jeff Sessions, Jared Kushner testifies about meetings with Russians, and Sean Spicer is out and Anthony Scaramucci is in.

Joining us to discuss these and other stories out of Washington are Political Junkie Ken Rudin and WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson.