Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Jump Starting Your Career After Staying Home To Raise Kids

By 46 minutes ago

Many women choose to leave the workforce after having a child and the number of stay-at-home mothers is on the rise after decades of decline. The decision to stay home and raise a family is a personal one but it can have professional implications when a parent chooses to return to a career. This can include a cut in salary and a downgraded position after years spent away from the workforce.

“Moms for Hire: 8 Steps to Kickstart Your Next Career” by Deborah Newmyer
Credit Provided

As the mother of four and a successful film and television producer, author Deborah Newmyer knows the struggle many parents face. In her new book “Moms for Hire: 8 Steps to Kickstart Your Next Career” Newmyer provides a job-hunting roadmap for parents looking to jumpstart a new career.

Joining us to discuss the challenges of juggling parenthood and professional life are author Deborah Newmyer and professor in the School of Social Work at the University of Cincinnati, Gary Dick, PhD.

Tags: 
Moms for Hire
Deborah Newmyer
Stay-at-home moms
stay-at-home dads
family
gender pay gap
Dr. Gary Dick
University of Cincinnati College of Allied Health Sciences
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

The Growing Number Of Stay-At-Home Dads And The Stigma They May Face

By May 2, 2016
en.wikipedia.org, available for use

When people think about a parent staying home to raise children in lieu of building a career, they may tend to think about the mother; but what about stay-at-home dads? According to Pew Research Center, the number of fathers choosing to stay home to care for their kids is on the rise.