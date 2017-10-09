Juan Williams Speaking At Miami University Hamilton Tuesday, Oct. 10

Fox News Channel co-host and Thurgood Marshall biographer Juan Williams will speak about the former U.S. Supreme Court judge 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Miami University Hamilton.

His presentation, part of the Michael J. Colligan History Project, is free and open to the public.

The former National Public Radio host will discuss "Thurgood Marshall in Black and White" as the Miami University regional campus marks the 50th anniversary of Marshall becoming the first African-American justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

He will "share stories about Marshall's life, his heroic role in the Civil Rights movement, and his stunning legal success. While Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X may be better known, Marshall's legacy continues to shape race relations to this day," according to the university's announcement.

Williams, 63, has written six books, including  Thurgood Marshall: American Revolutionary" in 2000, and "Eyes on the Prize: America's Civil Rights Years, 1954-1965," the companion book to the 1987 public TV series.

Williams co-anchors "The Five" at 5 p.m. weekdays on Fox News with Dana Perino, Greg Gutfield, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Jesse Watters. He has been a Fox News contributor since 1997. For NPR, he hosted "Talk of the Nation" and served as a senior national correspondent 2000-2010. He also wrote 23 years for the Washington Post, where he covered every major political campaign from 1980 to 2000 as a national correspondent and a political columnist.

Williams will speak in Parrish Auditorium on the Hamilton campus, 1601 University Boulevard, Hamilton, 45011.

