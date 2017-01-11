Job Prospects That Don't Require A College Degree

Although attending college may seem like the status quo, not all stable and lucrative careers require a four-year college degree.

As the economy ebbs and flows, different jobs become more in demand during different periods of time. Many of these jobs, like radiation specialists or dental hygienists, may require only vocational school or on-the-job training.

Here to discuss training and education programs for future promising job prospects are Executive Director for Partners for a Competitive Workforce, Janice Urbanik; President/CEO of Great Oaks Career Campuses, Harry Snyder; Assistant Professor at the University of Cincinnati and the Director of Research at the UC Economics Center, Michael Jones; and Director of Adult Education at Warren County Career Center, Thomas Harris.