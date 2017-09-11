Related Program: 
International Brand Conference Shares New Ways To Engage Customers

  • Brandemonium to bring marketing and branding professionals to Cincinnati to share ideas and explore new ways to engage customers.
Cincinnati has long been known as a city for marketing and advertising talent. Next month Brandemonium, a new international brand conference and festival will highlight our region's marketing expertise and bring branding professionals together to share ideas and explore new ways to engage customers. 

Emphasizing consumer experiences, the Brandemonium conference will offer keynote speakers, panels, mentor sessions and workshops to allow brands, retailers, agencies and marketing consultants to immerse attendees in all aspects of their brand. The festival aspect of Brandemonium will include installations, performances, lounges and other events throughout the city.

Joining us for a preview of Brandemonium are Co-founders Bill Donabedian and Kevin Canafax, along with one of the conference keynote speakers, former NFL player, philanthropist and entrepreneur, Dhani Jones.

Brandemonium, presented by 84.51°, takes place October 11-14 at the Duke Energy Convention Center. For information and registration click here.

Bill Donabedian is president of ESK Presents, which produces the Bunbury Music Festival, Cincinnati Santacon and other major events. Kevin Canafax is co-founder of Suits That Rock and Play On. Dhani Jones created the BowTie Cause Foundation and is co-host of CNBC's Adventure Capitalists.

