Increase in Hepatitis A Cases Concerns Ohio Health Officials

By editor 3 hours ago
  • Pixabay
Originally published on April 27, 2018 11:17 am

A large increase in Hepatitis A cases in Ohio has health officials concerned. There have been 47 cases of the highly contagious liver infection confirmed this year compared to just five cases at this same time last year.

Health officials say there’s no one reason for the jump in Hepatitis A. It’s not spread through casual contact. Among those at greatest risk are people in direct contact with someone who already has it, those who use street drugs and men who have sex with men, says Ohio Department of Health epidemiologist Sietske De-Sijter.

“It’s usually spread when a person ingests fecal matter and it’s very small amounts from contacts with objects, fruits, or drinks, contaminated with the stool of an infected person," De-Sijter said.

She says people in the high risk groups, including those who have traveled to places where the virus is prevalent, should get vaccinated.

The symptoms of Hep A include fatigue, nausea, stomach pain and jaundice. It can make people feel sick for several months, but they usually recover without lasting liver damage. In rare cases, it can be deadly.

Copyright 2018 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.

Tags: 
health
Hepatitis A
Ohio Department of Health

Related Content

Cincinnati Health Department Hires New Leader

By Apr 24, 2018
LinkedIn

After two years, Cincinnati is finally set to have a new health commissioner.

How To Save A Life

By Dan Hurley Apr 25, 2018
njsharingnetwork.org

April is National Donate Life Month. In 2016, more than 33,600 transplants brought renewed life to patients and their families. But another person is added to the nation's organ donor list every 10 minutes. And, on average, 22 people die each day while waiting for a transplant.

Inside The Lifesaving Search For Sickle Cell Blood Matches

By Mar 26, 2018
Cincinnati Children's

Sickle cell patients face a lifetime of getting blood transfusions because there's no cure for the disease. It's a fact of life for brother and sister Taryn Walker, 14, and King Walker, 11, both students at the School for the Creative and Performing Arts.