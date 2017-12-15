If You See A Church Driving Down The Highway Sunday, You Can Believe Your Eyes

  • An artist rendering of how Our Lady of Peace Chapel will look on Xavier's campus.
Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel in Anderson Township is a church on the move. Literally. North American Properties President and CEO Tom Williams is donating his family's chapel to Xavier University. Crews are moving the 22-seat chapel to Xavier's campus Sunday.

The chapel was built in 1938. The Williams family used it for weddings and baptisms during the 20th century, Xavier says in a release.

The building will be reconstructed and is expected to open in June 2018 at the end of Xavier's academic mall just off Dana Ave. east of Victory Parkway. A foundation is already in place.

A specialized carrier is moving the stone chapel. Early Sunday morning, a procession including several State Highway Patrol cars will leave from Ayers Road heading toward U.S. 52, then on to I-275 North, to I 71 South, exit at Dana Avenue, arriving at Xavier around 11:00 a.m.

The 22-seat stone chapel is packed up and ready for the move across town.
Credit Provided / Xavier University

A gantry crane will be used to lift the chapel from the trailer and place it on its new foundation. 

Members of the Williams family plan to be on-campus for the arrival.

"Our family's relationship with Xavier is so deep and extensive that there is no place that our grandparents and parents would rather have as the Chapel's permanent home than on Xavier's campus bookending the academic mall with Bellarmine Chapel," says Williams. "It's perfect."

Xavier says the Williams family's "philanthropy at Xavier is legendary. Bellarmine Chapel, built on the Xavier campus in 1962, was a gift from the Williams family, and the University's Williams College of Business is named for the family."

Xavier President Father Michael Graham says the chapel will be "a unique space on campus for prayer and quiet reflection for our students, faculty and staff."

