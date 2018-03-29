ICYMI: Rapper Common Talks About How He Learned He Could Rap In Cincinnati

By Jennifer Merritt 17 minutes ago
  • common
    Rapper Common.
    Wikimedia

On Wednesday's edition of NPR's 1A, rapper Common told host Joshua Johnson about how he first discovered he could rap while in Cincinnati. 

The Chicago native had previously told WCPO how as a kid, he would often spend summers in Cincinnati with his aunt. "There were these guys, these rappers we looked up to called the Bond Hill Crew," Common said. "So one day, me and my cousin Ajile decided to rap. I've been doing it ever since." 

You can hear a bit more about Common's time in Cincinnati, plus learn more about his new group August Greene, with pianist Robert Glasper and producer/drummer Karriem Riggins, by listening to the 1A segment. The trio already has won an Emmy for "Letter To The Free," featured on the soundtrack of the documentary "13th" by Ava DuVernay.

Plus, watch August Greene perform one of their songs for NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" in 2016 by watching the video below.

Tags: 
music
NPR
1A
Common
Cincinnati

Related Content

Meet Joshua Johnson, Host Of The New 1A, Debuting January 2

By Dec 20, 2016
Provided

 

Retiring after more than 35 years on public radio, Diane Rehm will host her last live edition of The Diane Rehm Show this Friday.

This Nonprofit Aims To Make Cincinnati America's "Most Welcoming" City For Refugees

By Dan Hurley Mar 27, 2018
Refugee Connect
Provided

RefugeeConnect’s mission is to improve the lives of refugees in our region, to foster community acceptance and inclusion, and to construct a sustainable support system for the individuals and families who have made Greater Cincinnati their new home. Its goal is to make Cincinnati the most welcoming city in America for refugees.

Net Neutrality Fight Comes To Kenwood

By Dec 7, 2017
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Demonstrators marched outside a Verizon store in Kenwood Thursday. They were part of a national protest against Federal Communications Commission (FCC) plans to repeal net neutrality.