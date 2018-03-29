ICYMI: Rapper Common Talks About How He Learned He Could Rap In Cincinnati

On Wednesday's edition of NPR's 1A, rapper Common told host Joshua Johnson about how he first discovered he could rap while in Cincinnati.

The Chicago native had previously told WCPO how as a kid, he would often spend summers in Cincinnati with his aunt. "There were these guys, these rappers we looked up to called the Bond Hill Crew," Common said. "So one day, me and my cousin Ajile decided to rap. I've been doing it ever since."

You can hear a bit more about Common's time in Cincinnati, plus learn more about his new group August Greene, with pianist Robert Glasper and producer/drummer Karriem Riggins, by listening to the 1A segment. The trio already has won an Emmy for "Letter To The Free," featured on the soundtrack of the documentary "13th" by Ava DuVernay.

Plus, watch August Greene perform one of their songs for NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" in 2016 by watching the video below.