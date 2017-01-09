Hunger Relief Group Asking For Increased Funding To Programs

Gov. John Kasich has warned state agencies and associations that this year’s budget will be tight. However, one group believes that’s exactly why Kasich needs to increase funding in one specific area.



The Ohio Association of Foodbanks is asking for a $20 million increase to hunger relief programs over the next two years.

The group’s Lisa Hamler-Fugitt says these programs provide 30% of the food that’s distributed statewide to the hungry and underfed.

She says they’re pushing for different pots of money to be condensed into one funding stream.

“Instead of single-sourced, siloed programs that operate separate and apart, we want full integration."

Hamler-Fugitt says the possible recession that Kasich has been warning about means more people will be in need of this kind of support.

