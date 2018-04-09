How To Protect Disabled Individuals From Sexual Abuse

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, people with disabilities are at least 2.5 times more likely to experience violent victimization than those without disabilities. An NPR investigation released this January revealed Justice Department data on sex crimes that showed people with intellectual disabilities, both men and women, are victims of sexual assault more than seven times as frequently as people without disabilities.

The Project CARE (Community, Accessibility, Response, Education) collaborative provides comprehensive intervention and prevention services to people with intellectual or developmental disabilities in Greater Cincinnati.

Joining "Cincinnati Edition" to discuss protecting individuals with disabilities from sexual abuse are Project CARE self-advocate Bree Watson; YWCA of Greater Cincinnati Project CARE Manager Holly Watson; and from Hamilton County Developmental Disabilities Services, Behavior Support Coordinator Kimi Remenyi and Service and Support Administrator Amanda Stegall.

Project CARE partners include the YWCA of Greater Cincinnati, Hamilton County Department of Developmental Services, Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health, Butler County SANE Network and Women Helping Women.

24-hour hotlines to call in case of emergency

YWCA Domestic Violence (Hamilton County): 513-872-9259

House of Peace (Clermont, Brown and Adams counties): 513-753-7281

Women Helping Women: 513-381-5610

Butler County SANE Network: 513-330-6171