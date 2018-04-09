How To Protect Disabled Individuals From Sexual Abuse

By Dan Hurley 2 hours ago
  • Women with intellectual disabilities suffer sexual assault at 12 times the rate of the general population.
    Women with intellectual disabilities suffer sexual assault at 12 times the rate of the general population.
    Pexels

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, people with disabilities are at least 2.5 times more likely to experience violent victimization than those without disabilities. An NPR investigation released this January revealed Justice Department data on sex crimes that showed people with intellectual disabilities, both men and women, are victims of sexual assault more than seven times as frequently as people without disabilities.

The Project CARE (Community, Accessibility, Response, Education) collaborative provides comprehensive intervention and prevention services to people with intellectual or developmental disabilities in Greater Cincinnati.

Joining "Cincinnati Edition" to discuss protecting individuals with disabilities from sexual abuse are Project CARE self-advocate Bree Watson; YWCA of Greater Cincinnati Project CARE Manager Holly Watson; and from Hamilton County Developmental Disabilities Services, Behavior Support Coordinator Kimi Remenyi and Service and Support Administrator Amanda Stegall.

Project CARE partners include the YWCA of Greater Cincinnati, Hamilton County Department of Developmental Services, Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health, Butler County SANE Network and Women Helping Women.

Tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" April 9 beginning at 1:00 p.m. to hear this segment. 

24-hour hotlines to call in case of emergency

YWCA Domestic Violence (Hamilton County): 513-872-9259
House of Peace (Clermont, Brown and Adams counties): 513-753-7281
Women Helping Women: 513-381-5610
Butler County SANE Network: 513-330-6171

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
domestic violence
sexual assault
disabilities

Related Content

Primaries, Pensions and Protests: This Week's Top Stories

By Dan Hurley Apr 6, 2018
Jim Nolan/WVXU

The Ohio governor's race heats up as we get closer to the May primary. Two Cincinnati City Council members will lead an investigation of City Manager Harry Black. Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin says he's not happy with the tax reform and budget bills passed by the General Assembly, as thousands of teachers protest a pension bill in Frankfort and throughout the state. And a local college student shares her story of sexual harassment.

The Trouble With Twain's 'Adventures of Huckleberry Finn'

By Dan Hurley Apr 4, 2018
mark twain huckleberry finn
Castle

Mark Twain's "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" is one of the most-challenged books in America. A library in Concord, Mass., banned the novel just after its 1885 release in the United States, and the book continues to be one of the most controversial books in classrooms and libraries today, with critics citing its racially insensitive language and depictions of African Americans.

This Nonprofit Aims To Make Cincinnati America's "Most Welcoming" City For Refugees

By Dan Hurley Mar 27, 2018
Refugee Connect
Provided

RefugeeConnect’s mission is to improve the lives of refugees in our region, to foster community acceptance and inclusion, and to construct a sustainable support system for the individuals and families who have made Greater Cincinnati their new home. Its goal is to make Cincinnati the most welcoming city in America for refugees.