How Catholic Nuns Defied And Deceived Nazis During WWII

During World War II, Belgian nuns created a system of alarms and delaying tactics to hide refugees and Jews from the Nazis.

University of Dayton law professor Dennis Turner has just released a book based on letters and other documents he discovered which were written by Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in German-occupied Belgium and Italy during the war.

"What Did You Do in the War, Sister?" which Professor Turner describes as imaginative nonfiction, provides a look at the role Catholic nuns played in resisting the Germans, often risking their lives to protect those hunted by the Nazis.

He joins "Cincinnati Edition" this afternoon to discuss his book, and the series of events which led him to write it.

Turner also will discuss "What Did You Do in the War, Sister?" Wednesday, April 11, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Keller Hall, Room 120, at the University of Dayton School of Law. Click here for more information.

Tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" April 10 beginning at 1:00 p.m. to hear this segment.