House Passes Bill To Regulate Fantasy Sports

A measure that would revise rules on fantasy sports, which haven’t been touched in decades, is on its way to the Senate after passing the House.



Under the proposal, players would have to be 18 or older and the companies running fantasy sports competitions would have to be licensed by the state.

House leaders are quick to note that fantasy sports as we know it today is entirely different than the paper and pencil version from the 90’s.

That’s why legislators, such as Republican Representative Robert McColley of Napoleon, say the state needs more regulation with what has become a giant industry around the country.

“This does not regulate or even touch the fantasy sports leagues that you and your buddies from college might have. This only touches the for-profit fantasy sports operators that we have in Ohio such as Fan Duel and Draft Kings.”

Those sites supported the bill as it passed the House.

