The History Of The Covington Blue Sox Baseball Team

Much to the delight of baseball fans, pitchers and catchers started reporting for spring training this weekend, which means Opening Day is just around the corner.

So to help move the baseball calendar along, today we discuss the history of the Covington Blue Sox. Part of the old Federal League, the Blue Sox played their Opening Day game in Covington's Federal Park on May 9, 1913.

Joining us to share the history of the Blue Sox are Kenton County Public Library Adult Services Coordinator, John Graham; filmmaker Cam Miller, who produced the documentary, Our True Blues: The Story of the Covington Blue Sox; and WVXU political reporter and resident baseball expert, Howard Wilkinson.