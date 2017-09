Middletown's Sorg Opera House dates back to 1891 and has a long history of hosting music, theatre, opera and movies, but fell into disrepair in recent times.

The Sorg Opera Revitalization Group has been working diligently with an army of volunteers to bring the theatre back to life, and it has now attained an occupancy permit for a concert by the Butler Philharmonic. Jeff Johnson from the Sorg explains his group's efforts, and previews the September 24 event in a conversation with Lee Hay.