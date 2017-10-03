The Health Care Connection Celebrates 50 Years

The Health Care Connection (THCC) started in 1967 in a four-room apartment with volunteer doctors, nurses and staff. Originally known as the Lincoln Heights Health Center, it was the first community health center in Ohio. Today it’s grown to ten neighborhood sites around Hamilton County, serving more than 18,000 patients each year.

THCC has been the sole safety net provider of primary care services in northern Hamilton County for 50 years.

The organization’s Chief Executive Officer and founder, Dolores Lindsay, is one of the longest serving CEOs in the country. She joins us this afternoon along with Outreach and Enrollment Manager Charles Woode, and former Chief Operating Officer Brenda Coleman, who now serves as a consultant for The Health Care Connection, to discuss organization’s history and plans for its 50th anniversary.

THCC’s anniversary gala will take place October 14 at the Sharonville Convention Center. For more information, click here.