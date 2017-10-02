The Head Gardener Of Great Dixter In England Is Coming To Cincinnati

Great Dixter in East Sussex, England, was the family home of gardener and gardening writer Christopher Lloyd. Today Great Dixter is listed in England's Register of Historic Parks and Gardens, and admired by gardeners from around the world.

Fergus Garrett is head gardener at Great Dixter, appointed by Christopher Lloyd in 1992. He believes in sharing his knowledge through international student- and volunteer programs at Dixter and through worldwide lectures he gives every year.

Fergus Garrett will be in Cincinnati to give a presentation Thursday evening at The Mercantile Library. The event is hosted by Betsy and Paul Sittenfeld in partnership with The Garden Conservancy.

We recently spoke with him by phone from the Great Dixter estate.

