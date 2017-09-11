Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Happen, Inc. Brings Communities Together Through Art

Since 1999 Happen, Inc. has provided art-making opportunities that help children and parents bond. In 18 years, the mission has grown and the non-profit has moved its operation to Northside. 

Happen, Inc. offers hundreds of hours of free activities each year for young people and their families.
Credit Merrilee Luke-Ebbeler

Happen now offers outreach programs for everyone from toddlers to senior citizens. This includes a community garden, monthly shared meals and a loan program to help teens reach their employment goals.

Here to discuss Happen's community outreach programs are Founder Tommy Rueff; Advancement Manager Cassy Kohs; and Creative Support Justin Tepe.

Happen Inc.
Northside
Tommy Rueff

