Hamilton County To Crack Down On Environmental Crime

There is now a full-time Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy devoted to catching and holding illegal dumpers accountable. The initial focus will be tires.

Director of Hamilton County Environmental Services Holly Christmann announced the partnership between the Sheriff's Department and the County's Recycling and Solid Waste District Monday morning to county commissioners. City and county prosecutors, Keep Cincinnati Beautiful, and the Ohio EPA are also a part of the effort.

"It's really hard to believe in 2018 we're still talking about this but it's still happening," she says.

Sheriff's Deputy Caroline Kotlas, specifically trained on environmental crimes and enforcement, has been assigned to the unit. She's already filed illegal dumping charges, according to Christmann.

A news release says, "Scrap tires create a nuisance and can accumulate water and create a breeding ground for mosquitoes that transmit a variety of diseases to people and animals." It adds: "Cleaning up illegally dumped tires is also a strain on community budgets."

If you want to report illegal dumping go to www.ReportDumping.org or call 513-946-7788.