Gunmen Attack Coptic Church In Egypt, Killing At Least 9

A terrorist attack targeted a church south of Cairo Friday, killing at least nine people, Egyptian officials say. Local media report that after two gunmen opened fire at the church, police killed one of the men in a gun battle that also killed at least one officer.

Despite the death toll, the state news agency MENA is calling the attack a foiled attempt; Egyptian media report that along with guns, the assailants were also carrying explosives, suggesting that the violence could have been far worse.

While one gunman was killed, the other attacker fled, according to local reports. Ahram Online reports that the gunman was later arrested.

The attack struck the Mari Mina Church, in the Helwan district — a city on the southern outskirts of Cairo, east of the Nile River.

The attack comes amid heightened security, as Egyptian Coptic Christians, who are roughly 10 percent of the country's population, prepare to celebrate the Orthodox Christmas, which is observed one week into the new year.

Earlier this week, Egypt's Ministry of Defense said that it's mobilizing part of the armed forces to help provide security for Christmas celebrations.

