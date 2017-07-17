Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Growing Your Green In The Days Of Low-interest

By 7 hours ago
  • The 1983 Series EE Savings Bonds earned 7.5 percent annual interest compared to today’s one-tenth of a percent rate on EE Bonds.
    The 1983 Series EE Savings Bonds earned 7.5 percent annual interest compared to today’s one-tenth of a percent rate on EE Bonds.
    U.S. Department of the Treasury

Do you remember a time when a bank savings account earned about five percent interest each year? It’s quite a contrast from today, with savings accounts averaging just a little more than a half percent. Series EE Savings Bonds return one-tenth of a percent, nowhere near enough to keep up with inflation. Other government bonds have higher rates, but still average about two percent. You can do better with high-yield bonds and the dividends paid on some stocks, if you’re willing to take the risks associated with those types of investments.

Joining us to talk about navigating today’s low-interest rate environment and getting the most from your income generating investments are Greg Brown, Income Strategist with OppenheimerFunds; and Chris Desimio, a Financial advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors in Cincinnati.

Listeners are reminded that the information provided on the show is general in nature and may not apply to your personal investment situation.

Tags: 
Savings accounts
EE Savings Bonds
inflation
savings bonds
low-interest rate
OppenheimerFunds
Chris DeSimio
Wells Fargo Advisors
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

The Founding Fathers And Our Financial System

By Jun 26, 2017
Wikimedia

With the Fourth of July coming up next week, we take a look at the world of finance through the eyes of our country’s founders – a “Founding Fathers Finance Party,” so to speak.

Navigating Medicare: How To Maximize Your Plan And Pay Less

By May 17, 2017
Provided

Not so long ago the Medicare federal health insurance program was relatively simple. Most Americans were more or less automatically enrolled in the program at age 65. Nowadays, Medicare has become vastly complicated, with different enrollment periods, different plans, and lots of other variables at play. Make a mistake in any of these areas and it can cost you money, aggravation, and lost chances to get the best health care.

How To Make Your Children More Financially Literate

By Apr 10, 2017
Provided

Many of us think we need to wait until our kids are old enough to “get it” before having the money talk. But research shows you actually can start the conversation much earlier. The research also shows the biggest influence on a child’s financial behavior is mom and dad. So, when and how do you start?