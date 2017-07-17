Growing Your Green In The Days Of Low-interest

Do you remember a time when a bank savings account earned about five percent interest each year? It’s quite a contrast from today, with savings accounts averaging just a little more than a half percent. Series EE Savings Bonds return one-tenth of a percent, nowhere near enough to keep up with inflation. Other government bonds have higher rates, but still average about two percent. You can do better with high-yield bonds and the dividends paid on some stocks, if you’re willing to take the risks associated with those types of investments.

Joining us to talk about navigating today’s low-interest rate environment and getting the most from your income generating investments are Greg Brown, Income Strategist with OppenheimerFunds; and Chris Desimio, a Financial advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors in Cincinnati.

Listeners are reminded that the information provided on the show is general in nature and may not apply to your personal investment situation.