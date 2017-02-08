Governor Weighs In On Sanctuary Cities Debate: "The President Is Right On This"

  • Gov. John Kasich speaks at the Ohio Newspaper Association.
    Karen Kasler

Republican and Democratic state lawmakers are working up dueling bills on sanctuary cities – communities that say they’ll shield undocumented immigrants from prosecution based on their illegal status. When asked about that at a speech before newspaper executives and editors, Gov. John Kasich was firm on where he stands.

“I think the president is right on this and I think this is a bad, bad thing. When people break the law, they need to be held accountable for something like coming in here illegally or – no, I don’t believe in sanctuary cities.”

Cincinnati and Columbus recently passed sanctuary cities-type legislation – Oberlin, Lorain and Dayton also have similar resolutions or laws. A Republican-sponsored bill would ban sanctuary cities and punish city officials. A Democratic-backed bill would specifically permit cities to pass such legislation.

