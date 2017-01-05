Governor Kasich Wants Congressional Redistricting In Ohio's New Budget

Gov. John Kasich wants lawmakers to tackle the way Congressional districts are created, saying they need to be more competitive and fair. And he has a plan to make that happen.



Kasich says it’s time to stop gerrymandering.

“Well, we are going to put it in the budget where we are going to try to do with congressional redistricting the same thing they’ve done with legislative redistricting.”

Kasich wants state lawmakers to draw Congressional districts to make them more representative of the people who live in them. Catherine Turcer of Common Cause Ohio commends Kasich’s decision.

“It is a strong use of the bully pulpit when the Governor puts something in the budget. It is a way of saying this of value to me, this is important to me and it’s something you must discuss and act on.”

Voters approved a plan that dealt with Statehouse districts two years ago. But state lawmakers would have to okay Kasich’s proposal before it could go to voters.

