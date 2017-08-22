Related Program: 
The Future Of U.S.-Korea Relations

By 9 hours ago
  • South Korea’s capital, Seoul, is the 16th largest city in the world.
Starting in the 1960s, South Korea began its transformation into an industrial powerhouse with a highly skilled workforce. Its population more than doubled between the time the Korean War ended in 1953 and the start of the 21st century. Today this country of 51 million people is thriving, despite decades of tension with North Korea. 

The Greater Cincinnati World Affairs Council will hold a panel discussion today on the future of Korea. Joining us to talk about Korea and its relations with the United States are panel members Troy Stangarone, senior director for the Korea Economic Institute; Jin Nam, 1st secretary, Economic Affairs Section, Embassy of the Republic of Korea; and Audrey Hsieh, Foreign Affairs officer with the U.S. Department of State.

