Fresh Air Weekend: 'The Chi' Creator Lena Waithe; 'Mrs. Maisel'; 'Coco' Filmmakers

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'The Chi' Creator Lena Waithe Says Television 'Taught Me How To Dream': Waithe made history as the first black woman to win an Emmy for outstanding comedy writing. Now she's lending her voice to a new Showtime series set in the South Side of Chicago.

Zippy And Delightful, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Spotlights An Unlikely Comic: Amazon's new series centers on a spurned 1950s housewife who has a knack for stand-up comedy. Critic John Powers says Rachel Brosnahan delivers a "genuinely funny performance" in the title role.

'Coco' Filmmakers Explore The 'Connection To Loved Ones Past': Co-writers and co-directors Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina spent six years creating their animated film about the Day of the Dead, the Mexican holiday Unkrich calls a time of "joyously remembering."

You can listen to the original interviews here:

