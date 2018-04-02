At Forum, Kasich Brings Up Gun Regulations, Says He's "Sick Of Politicians"

Gov. John Kasich will speak Tuesday at a college in New Hampshire – which many are reading as yet another signal that he’s considering another run for president. This trip comes a day after Kasich spoke at a forum convened by a national news website at Ohio State.

Under questioning from one of the co-founders of Axios, Kasich said a lot of the same things he’s said on national cable news shows – such as blasting politicians for not pushing ideas that might be risky: “I'm sick of politicians. I mean, they’re so interested in playing an easy game as opposed to being out there and taking whatever heat they can, because what the heck are you doing in politics if you don’t want to get out there and lead? It makes no sense to me.”

Kasich referenced gun legislation several times – after a public change of heart in February he suggested six gun law changes for Ohio. But bills to do some of those things proposed by Democrats haven’t moved in the Republican dominated legislature. Kasich has said he wants to give lawmakers a chance to do their job.

