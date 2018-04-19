First Ladies' Library Offers a Special Exhibit to Honor Barbara Bush

  • The nation remembers former First Lady Barbara Bush.
Originally published on April 18, 2018 6:14 pm

The First Ladies’ Library in Canton is honoring former First Lady Barbara Bush with a special memorial exhibit. Bush died Tuesday at age 92.

The exhibit includes books, videos and letters of the only woman in U.S. history who lived to see both her husband and her son sworn in as president. 

Jennifer Highfield, CEO of the National First Ladies’ Library, says many knew Bush as the matriarch of her family and the United States.

“We saw her many times in the public eye with little children, and reading because of her literacy initiatives and so forth, and she was always so warm,” she said. “It didn’t matter from what economic aspect or socioeconomic aspect the children came from, she’d pick them up and scoop them up and she’d hug or give them a peck on the cheek. You could tell she very much cared about the people she served and truly cared about her role as a public servant.”

The exhibit is next to one honoring the library founder, Mary Regula, who was a friend of Mrs. Bush. She died two weeks ago. 

