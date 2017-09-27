Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Financial Advice For The Unique Needs Of Millennials

By 10 hours ago

Surveys indicate that millennials are more money conscious than their parents.
There are many names for the group of people born from about 1981 to 1997-- millennials, Generation Y, Echo Boomers. A survey by investment firm T. Rowe Price called them the Money Conscious Generation.

Facing massive student loan debt and historically low wages, this generation certainly has reason to be focused on money issues.

Certified Financial Planner Douglas Boneparth and his wife Heather have written The Millennial Money Fix to offer millennials advice on budgeting, debt and finding financial freedom. He joins us along with Chris DeSimio, a financial advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors in Cincinnati.

Listeners are reminded that the information provided on the show is general in nature and may not apply to your personal investment situation.

milennials
financial literacy
savings
student debt
author
Chris DeSimio
financial advisers
Cincinnati Edition

