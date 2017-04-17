Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

The Federal Bar Association Is Bringing Civics Education To Area Classrooms

By 11 hours ago
  • The Federal Bar Association's national outreach efforts educate students about our court systems.
    The Federal Bar Association's national outreach efforts educate students about our court systems.
    Provided

The Federal Bar Association created its national civics outreach program to help educate students about our court systems. Judges and attorneys visit classrooms and talk with students, and students have the opportunity to visit courthouses to observe proceedings and meet with lawyers and judges.

Joining us to discuss the importance of more civics education programs in schools is United States Magistrate Judge for the Southern District of Ohio and National President of the Federal Bar Association, the Hon. Michael J. Newman.

For information on all outreach efforts by the Federal Bar Association, click here.

Judge Michael Newman is a board member of Cincinnati Public Radio

Tags: 
Federal Bar Association
civics education
legal system
judges
Judge Michael Newman
outreach program
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

The Work Of Public Defenders In Our Legal System

By Mar 1, 2017
Public Domain Pictures, available for use

According to the Prison Policy Initiative, incarcerated people have a median salary under $20,000 prior to incarceration. 