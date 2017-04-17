The Federal Bar Association Is Bringing Civics Education To Area Classrooms

The Federal Bar Association created its national civics outreach program to help educate students about our court systems. Judges and attorneys visit classrooms and talk with students, and students have the opportunity to visit courthouses to observe proceedings and meet with lawyers and judges.

Joining us to discuss the importance of more civics education programs in schools is United States Magistrate Judge for the Southern District of Ohio and National President of the Federal Bar Association, the Hon. Michael J. Newman.

For information on all outreach efforts by the Federal Bar Association, click here.

Judge Michael Newman is a board member of Cincinnati Public Radio.