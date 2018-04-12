Entrepreneur Megan Smith Talks The Future Of Tech

Award-winning tech entrepreneur, engineer and evangelist Megan Smith served as the chief technology officer of the United States under President Barack Obama for three years. She was the first female to serve in that role. Prior to that, Smith was a vice president of new business development at Google. Today, she's CEO of Shift7, and continues her efforts to get people to understand that technology is the key to the future, and attract young people to careers in technology and engineering.

Smith will be presenting a lecture at the University of Dayton next week. She joins "Cincinnati Edition" this afternoon, along with the Director of the Innovation Center and Design and Manufacturing Clinic at the University of Dayton, Associate Professor Rebecca Blust.

As the next installment of the University of Dayton Speaker Series, Smith will be giving a presentation on Tuesday, April 17 at 7 p.m. in the KU Ballroom on the UD campus. The event is free and open to the public. Click here for more information.

Tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" April 12 starting at 1 p.m. to hear this segment.