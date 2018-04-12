Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Entrepreneur Megan Smith Talks The Future Of Tech

By Dan Hurley 5 minutes ago
  • megan smith
    Tech entrepreneur, engineer and evangelist Megan Smith will speak at the University of Dayton April 17.
    Tech Jobs Tour

Award-winning tech entrepreneur, engineer and evangelist Megan Smith served as the chief technology officer of the United States under President Barack Obama for three years. She was the first female to serve in that role. Prior to that, Smith was a vice president of new business development at Google. Today, she's CEO of Shift7, and continues her efforts to get people to understand that technology is the key to the future, and attract young people to careers in technology and engineering.

Smith will be presenting a lecture at the University of Dayton next week. She joins "Cincinnati Edition" this afternoon, along with the Director of the Innovation Center and Design and Manufacturing Clinic at the University of Dayton, Associate Professor Rebecca Blust.

As the next installment of the University of Dayton Speaker Series, Smith will be giving a presentation on Tuesday, April 17 at 7 p.m. in the KU Ballroom on the UD campus. The event is free and open to the public. Click here for more information.

Tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" April 12 starting at 1 p.m. to hear this segment. 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
technology
University of Dayton

Related Content

Are Selfies Changing The Museum Experience?

By Dan Hurley Apr 3, 2018
yayoi kusama
Photo by Tomoaki Makino. Courtesy of the artist Yayoi Kusama

  

In July, the Cleveland Museum of Art will open the "Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors" exhibition. The show has drawn huge crowds in other cities, breaking museum attendance records. As it turns out, Kusama's exhibit is a huge hit on Instagram too -- people love taking selfies inside her installations.

What Motivates A Mass Shooter?

By Dan Hurley Apr 10, 2018
gun barrel
Pexels

After a mass shooting, questions turn to what led the shooter to such a violent act. Was he motivated by hate, as in the case of Charleston, S.C., church shooter Dylann Roof? Was he self-radicalized, as with Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen? The University of Cincinnati College of Law currently is examining what triggers a person to move from hateful thoughts to actual violence.

How To Protect Disabled Individuals From Sexual Abuse

By Dan Hurley Apr 9, 2018
Pexels

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, people with disabilities are at least 2.5 times more likely to experience violent victimization than those without disabilities. An NPR investigation released this January revealed Justice Department data on sex crimes that showed people with intellectual disabilities, both men and women, are victims of sexual assault more than seven times as frequently as people without disabilities.