As Election Winner Is Sworn In, 2 Men Now Claim To Be President Of Gambia

The winner of Gambia's election, Adama Barrow, has officially been sworn in as president at the country's embassy in neighboring Senegal. But Gambia's longtime leader, Yahya Jammeh, has refused to quit power despite mounting regional and international pressure.

The battle for power between two men who both claim to be president of Gambia has plunged Africa's smallest country into uncertainty. Other West African nations are threatening to enforce the election result through military intervention, and have positioned troops at the ready on the border.

In his inaugural speech, Barrow emphasized the historic nature of his win: "This is the first time since The Gambia became independent in 1965 that Gambians have changed their government through the ballot box."

Jammeh initially accepted the result of the Dec. 1 election. But a week later, he dramatically reversed course and claimed that the election results are illegitimate. He later announced a state of emergency, and on Wednesday, the parliament extended his term for three months.

"Exceptional circumstances have compelled me to be sworn here today," Barrow said at the televised ceremony in Dakar. "My right as a winner to be sworn in and assume the office of president is constitutionally guaranteed and irreversible. ... I therefore call on all civilians and military personnel of the state to support my presidency, since it is built on a constitutional foundation."

Barrow, a businessman, vowed to pursue "comprehensive reforms." He fled to Senegal for his own protection — like thousands of other Gambians in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the U.N. Security Council has backed a resolution in support of the new leader. The council voted unanimously to adopt the resolution, which "expresses its full support to the ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) in its commitment to ensure, by political means first, the respect of the will of the people of The Gambia as expressed in the results of 1st December elections."

The resolution also stressed that Gambian defense and security forces have a "duty and obligation to place themselves at the disposal of the democratically elected authorities."

The African Union has stated that its recognition of Jammeh's authority would end with the end of his term on Wednesday, at the stroke of midnight.

Jammeh has an abysmal human rights record and has vowed to rule the country for "a billion years."

