An Early Valentine's Day show on the Blues

This Saturday evening on the Blues, February 12th at 11pm, some of my favorite lovey-dovey songs from some of my favorite musicians. The show starts off with Leon Russell's, "A Song for You," followed by Shemekia Copeland, Etta James' famous "At Last," and Leonard Cohen performing "I'm Your Man."

Peter Frampton starts off the second set which also includes Diana Krall's, "Peel Me a Grape," and the classic Miles Davis tune, "My Funny Valentine."

During the third set you'll hear from Johnny Adams, Dr. John and Phoebe Snow. And the show will end with Ernestine Anderson; Harry Connick, Jr.; and Louis Armstrong.