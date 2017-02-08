Related Program: 
The Blues with Lee Hay

An Early Valentine's Day show on the Blues

New Orleans vocalist Johnny Adams
This Saturday evening on the Blues, February 12th at 11pm, some of my favorite lovey-dovey songs from some of my favorite musicians.  The show starts off with Leon Russell's, "A Song for You," followed by Shemekia Copeland, Etta James' famous "At Last," and Leonard Cohen performing "I'm Your Man."

Peter Frampton starts off the second set which also includes Diana Krall's, "Peel Me a Grape," and the classic Miles Davis tune, "My Funny Valentine."  

During the third set you'll hear from Johnny Adams, Dr. John and Phoebe Snow.  And the show will end with Ernestine Anderson; Harry Connick, Jr.; and Louis Armstrong.

In honor of the 100th anniversary of Billie Holiday's birthday (4/7/15), I've put together a one-hour special celebrating her work that'll air on Saturday, April 11th at 11pm.  You'll hear from jazz vocalist Amy London, former WNOP disc jockey Robyn Carey-Allgeyer, and musician Ron Esposito who interviews John Szwed about his new book on Billie. There are plenty of songs by Billie Holiday as well as tunes performed by four vocalists who recorded tribute albums of her work...Tony Bennett, Carmen McRae, Rosemary Clooney, and  Cassandra Wilson.